SEC announces championship game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2031 season

In 1992, the SEC changed college football forever by implementing the first conference championship game. The SEC championship game has been held every year in Atlanta since the 1994 season.

That setup will continue through at least the 2031 season, according to a Thursday release by the SEC, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA). Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons franchise, will continue to host the conference's college football championship game, continuing an arrangement first announced in 2015 that would see the initial deal run out in the 2026 season.

However, the contract also allowed the SEC to enact two separate five-year extensions on the agreement. The first will allow the agreement to continue through 2031, whereas the second will keep the game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium through the 2036 season.

"The SEC football championship game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship."

Added Rich McKay, CEO of AMBSE: “Commissioner Sankey and the SEC have been great partners and we are happy to ensure that this championship game remains in Atlanta and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where it belongs.

The latest iteration of the SEC championship game will take place between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0). The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have the first- and third-most appearances all time in the SEC championship as of the 2023 game: 15 and 11, respectively. They enter Saturday's matchup with a 10-4 and 4-6 record, respectively.

Though the SEC championship game has been held every year in Atlanta since 1994 (following a two-year stint in Birmingham's Legion Stadium), Mercedes-Benz Stadium has only played host since 2017. The SEC previously held its game at the since-demolished Georgia Dome from 1994 through 2016.

“For three decades, Atlanta has been the home of the SEC Championship. Now, we have the honor of hosting this prestigious championship game through at least 2031,” Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This is a testament to our ability to host large scale events — and all the small businesses, restaurants, service industry and hospitality workers who ensure that visiting Atlanta is a world-class experience. Thank you to everyone in the Atlanta community responsible for another big win for the new sports capital of the nation. “

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host championship game through 2031