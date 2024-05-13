SEC announces Arkansas’ MBB 2024-25 League Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2024-25 season on Monday. The Razorbacks will play LSU, Missouri and new league foe/long-time rival Texas twice during the regular season, once at home and once on the road.

Arkansas will additionally host Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and new league member Oklahoma once while traveling to Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt for single games.

Conference play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 4, and runs through Saturday, Mar. 8. Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two of which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year. The continuation and renewal of historic rivalries was a point of emphasis when creating the schedule as the SEC welcomes Oklahoma and Texas as new members.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas 2024-25 SEC Opponents

HOME GAMES

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma

Texas

AWAY GAMES

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Missouri

at South Carolina

at Tennessee

at Texas

at Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

NOTES:

• While the Arkansas-Texas series dates back to the Razorbacks’ first season of basketball (1923-24), this year will mark Texas’ first trip to Bud Walton Arena since coming to Fayetteville in both 2009 and 2010. Arkansas won, 67-61, versus then #7 Texas on Jan. 6, 2009, with then #2 Texas winning, 96-85, the following year (Jan. 5, 2010).

Arkansas owns an 87-68 advantage in the all-time series versus the Longhorns. The home team has had a decided advantage in the series as Arkansas leads 46-22 in games played in Fayetteville and Texas leads 42-27 in games played in Austin. Arkansas built is 19-game lead in the series by going 14-4 versus Texas in neutral-site games.

^ Arkansas opened Texas’ new basketball arena – the Moody Center – on Oct. 29, 2022, in an exhibition game.

^ The last time the two programs officially met was the 2018-19 season opener at the ESPN Armed Forces Classic in El Paso on Nov. 9, 2018. Texas won 73-71 in overtime.

^ The last time Arkansas and Texas had a home-and-home series in the same season was Arkansas’s final season in the Southwest Conference (1990-91). Then #2 Arkansas defeated Texas, 101-89, on Jan. 10, 1991, in Fayetteville. Later, then #23 Texas upset then #3 Arkansas, 99-86, in Austin on Mar. 3, 1991. The Razorbacks went on to win the rubber match on Mar. 10, 1991, when then #5 Arkansas beat then #23 Texas, 120-89, to win the 1991 SWC Tournament Championship in Dallas.

^ Texas is one of six schools that Arkansas has faced at least 100 times. The Razorbacks and Longhorns have met on 155 previous occasions, which ties SMU for the second-most meetings versus a school. Texas A&M leads the way with 169 all-time meetings.

• Arkansas will host new SEC member Oklahoma in a single-game matchup. The two programs have met in each of the previous three years at Tulsa’s BOK Center for the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. The “home team” won each of those games, including the Sooners winning 88-66 on Dec. 11, 2021, and 79-70, on Dec. 9, 2023. The Razorbacks won, 88-78, on Dec. 10, 2022. Prior to the series in Tulsa, the programs had not met since Nov. 23, 2017, at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The last time the two teams met in a true home game for either program was Dec. 4, 2012, when the Razorbacks beat the Sooners, 81-78, in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas owns a 17-14 all-time advantage in the series, including an 8-4 mark in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series for the 13th consecutive year. The streak coincides with the number of years since the Tigers joined the SEC (2012-13). Arkansas leads the all-time series with Missouri, 35-27, and leads 16-9 since Mizzou joined the SEC, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.

• Arkansas and LSU have met for a home-and-home series in all but two seasons since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92). The Razorbacks and Tigers only met once in 2013 (in Baton Rouge) and just once in 2015 (in Fayetteville). Arkansas leads the Tigers 39-31 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC, leads 43-36 all-time and has won eight of the last 13 versus LSU. In fact, since Arkansas joined the SEC, the Tigers are the Razorbacks’ most common SEC opponent with 70 meetings followed by Mississippi State (60), Alabama (59), Auburn (59) and Ole Miss (57).

• After back-to-back years of playing Kentucky in a home-and-home series, the Razorbacks will only face the Wildcats once in 2024-25 and the game will be played at Rupp Arena.

• For just the third time since Texas A&M joined the SEC (2012-13), Arkansas and the Aggies will meet just once in the regular season. The other times it happened were 2015 – a single game in Fayetteville – and 2014 – a single game in College Station. (NOTE: The two programs were scheduled to play home-and-home in 2021 but only played once in Bud Walton Arena as the game set to be played in Reed Arena was canceled due to COVID.) Arkansas leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 108-61, and, thanks to a season sweep this past year, the Razorbacks own a 13-10 advantage since A&M joined the SEC. The home teams have dominated the series over the last 13 seasons as Arkansas is 10-1 versus the Aggies at home and Texas A&M is 7-3 versus the Razorbacks in College Station.

• For the fifth straight year, long-time rivals Arkansas and Ole Miss will only play once. In their history, the Razorbacks and Rebels have met on 86 previous occasions, which is second to Texas A&M (169) for all-time meetings among current SEC programs. LSU is the next closest for all-time meetings among SEC programs at 79.

• Arkansas and Tennessee will only play once and it will be in Knoxville. The schedule has favored the Volunteers of late. Including this coming year and since 2018-19 – a seven-year span, six games will have been played in Knoxville compared to three in Fayetteville. The teams have only had two home-and-home series over the span. Including this year, Arkansas and Tennessee are set to play just once in a season for the fifth time, four in Knoxville while Tennessee has only had to come to Bud Walton once in such years.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on X.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.