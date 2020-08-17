SEC announces 2020 college football schedule

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t subsiding, but the SEC is one of the conferences going ahead with college football in 2020. The college football powerhouse released its official schedule Monday.
The SEC will play a 10-game, league-only schedule and previously announced earlier this month two additional opponents for each team to go along with the existing eight league foes. The two additional opponents were cross-divisional foes and selected, according to a statement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, to “create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020.”
Auburn at Georgia Oct. 3
Florida at Texas A&M Oct. 10
Georgia at Alabama Oct. 17
LSU at Florida Oct. 17
Alabama at Tennessee Oct. 24
LSU at Auburn Halloween
Mississippi State at Alabama, Mike Leach-Nick Saban on Halloween
Florida-Georgia at Jacksonville, Nov. 7
Alabama at LSU Nov. 14
Texas A&M at Tennessee Nov. 14
Tennessee at Auburn Nov. 21
LSU at Arkansas Nov. 21
Auburn at Alabama Iron Bowl Nov. 28
LSU at Texas A&M Nov. 28
Mississippi State at Ole Miss Leach-Lane Kiffin Nov. 28
Texas A&M at Auburn Dec. 5
Ole Miss at LSU Dec. 5
Earlier, the schedule for the first week was released. With the rest of the complete schedule week by week.
