SEC analyst calls UNC football’s ACC title chances ‘legit’

With a 6-0 record heading into Saturday’s home game against Virginia, the buzz around the UNC football program is high. This is the program’s best start to a season since 1997, the first stint of Mack Brown’s career at North Carolina.

And with six games left, the Tar Heels have their eyes on not only an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship but potentially playing a role in the College Football Playoff as well.

Following Saturday’s win over Miami, SEC and college football analyst Paul Finebaum talked about the ACC race and where the Tar Heels stand as of right now.

“This looks legit,” Finebaum said Sunday morning after Carolina’s 41-31 win over Miami. “You combine a very good defense with one of the best quarterbacks in a league that is really upside down.”

“I still think it’s all about Florida State, but Carolina will be around at the end I think and make a difference,” he added via Saturday Road.

Now, UNC and Florida State aren’t set to meet in the regular season but the two could be a collision course for Charlotte. The Noles will host Duke this weekend and UNC still has to host the Blue Devils in November.

It’s pretty clear that UNC’s path is a little tougher with games against Duke and Clemson still left. Plus, they have a big road game at NC State to close out the year.

But first things first, UNC has to take care of business against Virginia.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire