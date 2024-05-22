SEC analyst believes UNC is the ‘prize’ in conference realignment

As we approach the Summer months, conference realignment continues to be a big story in athletics. Even with the Big Ten and SEC adding programs for the 2024-25 year, rumors are flying.

And the University of North Carolina continues to be mentioned in those rumors.

Braden Gall of 440 Sports was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show Monday afternoon as they discussed conference realignment. The topic centered around the Atlantic Coast Conference and where things stand.

Gall had some interesting things to say about programs and even told Finebaum he thinks UNC is the prized possession in all of this.

“I think they are the prized possession. We talk a lot about Florida State’s lawsuit and Clemson’s lawsuit. I think North Carolina is the prize,” Gall said. “The question is. Who has the power? I think North Carolina is an SEC team. From a rivalry standpoint, great rivalry with South Carolina. It’s far more of a Southern program in my opinion. The baseball team is really good. It just fits in better in my opinion with the SEC from an athletic standpoint and a culture standpoint. Academically, it’s maybe more of a Big Ten school.”

Gall has some good points in terms of athletics where it fits in and the AAU with academics and the Big Ten. But would UNC even want the Big Ten?

“But most people I talk to around the program, they don’t want to go to the Big Ten,” Gall said. “They don’t want to play games against those Big Ten teams in any sport. It’s a matter of who wants what. Is North Carolina trying to get into the SEC? Do they care if its the Big Ten? Does the Big Ten desperately want North Carolina more than the SEC does?”

FWIW, Paul Finebaum said on his show today that only UNC has a guaranteed landing spot in the SEC. — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) May 20, 2024

Gall went on to say that we would be lying to ourselves if we don’t think that these conversations weren’t being had. And it sure feels like that.

For now, nothing appears to be in the works as the ACC is still around but it does feel like the eventual route is for programs to break off. If that happens, North Carolina will continue to be at the center of it all.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire