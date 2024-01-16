Should the SEC alter transfer rules?

The transfer portal is a touchy topic to mention to college football fans and coaches alike. How do you regulate it? When should a player be able to transfer? Should transfers have to sit out a year?

All kinds of questions and grey areas surround the portal and every conference is working diligently to figure out what the best method of action is.

The current stipulation is that if you are an SEC player and you transfer within the conference, you have to make that move before Feb. 1 or you have to sit out for a year. If the players transfer out of the conference, that rule does not apply to them. They become immediately eligible to play wherever they go.

On3’s Pete Nakos discussed whether the SEC should change their transfer rule recently.

“I think traditionally it made a lot of sense, but the way the college football calendar works now, I almost wonder if it needs to open in the spring,” Nakos said. “I do think you put a lot of pressure on these athletes to make a decision on their future during bowl season or during the College Football Playoff. Or even you’re taking classes and your coach just left. I think it’s a lot for the athlete to evaluate and I could see the SEC maybe doubling back and making some changes to that.”

So, what do you think? Should the SEC change their transfer rules?

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire