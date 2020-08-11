The Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play football this year, but the SEC and ACC still might.

Both the SEC and ACC released statements this afternoon saying they are continuing to evaluate the situation and leaving open the possibility that their seasons may be played.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

The ACC sounded a similar note.

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” the ACC’s statement said. “The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

It’s still possible that college football will be played this fall, with a scaled-down season involving only a fraction of the conferences that usually participate.

SEC, ACC not canceling seasons yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk