SEC/ACC Challenge matchups announced for Missouri Tigers men’s, women’s basketball

The Missouri Tigers men’s and women’s basketball teams will face a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference newcomers in the upcoming season’s SEC/ACC Challenge.

Pairings for the annual showcase were announced Wednesday, offering both Mizzou programs a glimpse of their respective 2024-25 schedules.

MU men to play Dennis Gates’ alma mater

Coach Dennis Gates’ MU men’s team will take on former Pac-12 school California at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 3.

The matchup will be the Tigers’ first against the Golden Bears since a 2011 game at the CBE Classic in Kansas City (a 92-53 MU win). All-Time, Missouri is 6-1 vs. Cal.

The intrigue for this showdown goes a bit deeper than that, however, as Gates played for the Golden Bears from 1998 to 2002. He totaled 432 points, 140 rebounds, 148 assists and 100 steals in 114 appearances (34 starts) in a Cal uniform.

In their final year as members of the Pac-12, the Golden Bears went 13-19 (9-11 in conference). They fell in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament, losing 87-76 in overtime to Stanford.

In last year’s inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge, Mizzou picked up an early season win over Pitt, prevailing 71-64 in Pittsburgh.

Mizzou women will play host to SMU

Coach Robin Pingeton’s MU women’s team is set to play host to former ACC member SMU on Dec. 5.

Before moving to the ACC this year via realignment, the Mustangs spent the previous 11 seasons competing in the American Athletic Conference.

SMU was 14-16 (8-10 in league play) last season, losing to Tulane in the first round of the AAC (not to be confused with ACC) conference tournament.

This will be the third meeting between MU and SMU, and the first since 2002. SMU won both previous matchups against the Tigers.

Mizzou put up a fight against Virginia in last year’s SEC/ACC Challenge before losing 87-81 in overtime at Charlottesville.