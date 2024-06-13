SEC or ACC? 2024 College World Series bracket predictions, matchup picks, odds for Omaha

And then there were eight. The 2024 Men's College World Series is down to eight schools vying for this year's NCAA baseball championship. The Super Regionals round saw mostly chalk with seven higher seeds making it through to the final two brackets.

It's now a battle of two conferences - the SEC and ACC - evenly split across the final eight teams. From the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators are still in the tournament. The North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia Cavaliers, Florida State Seminoles, and NC State Wolfpack are the ACC programs with a chance to win the title.

2024 CWS format, bracket, teams: How does Men's College World Series work?

Five of the top eight national seeds make up the College World Series this year: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 North Carolina, and No. 8 Florida State. All were top seeds in their region, as were NC State and Virginia. Florida is the only team in the final group that wasn't a No. 1 seed in the regionals round. The Gators were the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional round hosted by Oklahoma State.

These eight teams are some of the best in the country but only two of them have won the men's College World Series before: Florida (2017) and Virginia (2015). Will there be a new winner? Can the SEC make it five titles in a row? Here's what the experts think:

Who will win the College World Series? Power ranking final eight headed to Omaha by odds

2024 NCAA College World Series predictions roundup

Teddy Cahill, Baseball America: Florida over Virginia

Cahill writes: "The Gators have been as impressive as any team in the NCAA Tournament, have Omaha experience and have the best player in the field in Jac Caglianone... there’s never been a question about their talent and their ability to beat top competition, it was just about consistency. Now, Florida looks like it has figured out a formula that works and won’t be overwhelmed by the big stage."

On3: Tennessee over Kentucky

Jonathan Wagner says: "Kentucky and Tennessee met in Lexington back in April, with the Wildcats winning the opener 5-3 before the Vols came back with 9-4 and 13-11 victories to take the series. If they match up in Omaha with a national championship on the line, it’s going to be a fun one... Tennessee has eight players with double digit home runs, including five with 18 or more. In the end, we just believe too much in Tennessee."

Sports Illustrated: Texas A&M over Tennessee

Brett Gibbons writes: "Both teams are susceptible to giving up power hitting. Not all that often, but they do. Look no further than the Super Regionals for both – Tennessee flat out dropped a game to Evansville because they gave up some batting practice. Texas A&M gave up a bunch of runs to Oregon and many of those game early in Game 2 via home runs... The Vols eliminated the Aggies from the SEC Tournament, and A&M gets its ultimate revenge. We do, in fact, get a first-time CWS champion."

Sporting News: North Carolina over Texas A&M

Edward Sutelan writes: "A College World Series final between North Carolina and Texas A&M should provide plenty of fireworks and some late-game dramatics between two stellar bullpens and lineups that each feature stars. But in Game 3, Vance Honeycutt makes one more statement with a later homer as a Tar Heel to end his collegiate career with a title and give another boost to his draft stock."

2024 College World Series odds

According to the latest college baseball odds from BetMGM, top-ranked Tennessee is the favorite in Omaha. Here's how the full field looks:

Tennessee Volunteers (+250) Texas A&M Aggies (+300) Kentucky Wildcats (+550) North Carolina Tar Heels (+750) Florida State Seminoles (+800) Virginia Cavaliers (+1000) N.C. State Wolfpack (+1100) Florida Gators (+1500)

2024 College World Series bracket results recap

Regionals winners

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee

Greenville: No. 4 Evansville

Norman: No. 3 UConn

Tallahassee: No. 1 Florida State

Fayetteville: No. 3 Kansas State

Charlottesville: No. 1 Virginia

Tucson: No. 3 West Virginia

Chapel Hill: No. 1 North Carolina

Lexington: No. 1 Kentucky

Corvallis: No. 1 Oregon State

Raleigh: No. 1 NC State

Athens: No. 1 Georgia

Clemson: No. 1 Clemson

Stillwater: No. 3 Florida

Santa Barbara: No. 3 Oregon

Bryan-College Station: No. 1 Texas A&M

Super Regionals results

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee (2-1) over No. 4 Evansville

Tallahassee: No. 1 Florida State (2-0) over No. 3 UConn

Charlottesville: No. 1 Virginia (2-0) over No. 3 Kansas State

Chapel Hill: No. 1 North Carolina (2-0) over No. 3 West Virginia

Lexington: No. 1 Kentucky (2-0) over No. 1 Oregon State

Athens: No. 1 NC State (2-1) over No. 1 Georgia

Clemson: No. 3 Florida (2-0) over No. 1 Clemson

Bryan-College Station: No. 1 Texas A&M (2-0) over No. 3 Oregon

How to watch 2024 College World Series

ESPN will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the Men's College World Series.

Streaming coverage is available on ESPN+.

