The SEC’s 5 highest-graded offensive linemen

The Georgia Bulldogs have two of the Southeastern Conference’s top five highest-graded offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus. Georgia’s offensive line has been excellent to start the 2023 college football season.

The Georgia offensive line has done a great job of starting first-year quarterback Carson Beck. The Bulldogs are averaging 509.4 total yards of offense per game, which is No. 5 in the nation and second in the SEC.

Georgia is the only school with two of the SEC’s top offensive linemen. Who are the SEC’s five highest graded offensive linemen through Week 8?

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

PFF grade: 80.0

Tate Ratledge has started all seven of Georgia’s first seven games at offensive guard. The Bulldogs, who are 7-0, have allowed only six sacks through seven weeks. Ratledge is the top-graded offensive guard in the SEC.

Position: Tackle



Year: Sophomore



PFF grade: 80.3

Campbell and the LSU Tigers have the top offense in the SEC. The Tigers generate 550.4 total yards per game, which is second in the nation behind Oregon.

JC Latham, Alabama

Position: Tackle



Year: Junior



PFF grade: 80.5

Latham plays right tackle for Alabama. The Crimson Tide have had some pass blocking struggles. Alabama has the No. 56 (tied) scoring offense in the nation at 30.1 points per game.

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Position: Center



Year: Senior



PFF grade: 82.6

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is arguably the top center in the country. Van Pran has helped the Bulldogs average over 40 points per game. Van Pran, who is the leader of the Georgia offense, has only one career loss as a starter. Van Pran is the highest-graded center in the SEC.

Javon Foster, Missouri

Position: Tackle



Year: Senior



PFF grade: 83.3

Missouri left tackle Javon Foster is a big reason why the Tigers are off to a strong start to the season. Foster, who has been with Missouri since 2018, is the SEC’s highest-graded offensive linemen. Entering 2023, Foster had made 26 straight starts at left tackle.

