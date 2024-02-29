SEC 2024 media days schedule announced: When does Kirby Smart speak?

The 2024 SEC media days has set the schedule the most popular preseason media event in college football. SEC media days will be held from July 15-18 at the Omni hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas.

The SEC, which has won four of the last five national championships in football, will have 16 teams beginning in July 2024. Divisions will no longer exist within the conference for football. Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC in 2024, so it is understandable that the SEC is hosting media days in Dallas.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will speak at the media days along with every SEC head football coach. What is the schedule for the conference’s 2024 media days event? When does Georgia coach Kirby Smart speak with the media?

Top topics of conversation

The 2024 SEC media days will be the first media days event without Nick Saban. What will coaches throughout the conference say about Saban’s retirement?

This will also be the first media days to feature Oklahoma and Texas, so expect for there to be a lot of talk about the two former Big 12 schools. The transfer portal, the recruiting calendar, and name, image and likeness are other topics that will be discussed.

July 15

Brian Kelly (LSU)

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

July 16

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

July 17

Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

Billy Napier (Florida)

Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)

Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

July 18

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Mike Elko (Texas A&M)

