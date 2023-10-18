SEC 2023 midseason All-Americans: Which college football players are on elite team?

Past the midway point of the college football season, it has been a tumultuous year in the SEC. In spite of what some are calling a "down year," Georgia is still undefeated and No. 1 in the country, Alabama has one loss to a very good Texas team and sits atop the SEC West, and Ole Miss is having an unheralded solid season.

Even amid the discourse, the SEC looks to have strong representation on the midseason All-American teams from the Associated Press, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, AFCA, and FWAA, official selectors of the NCAA All-America team.

Where the conference has truly shined this year is at receiver: Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have been one of the top duos in the country at LSU, helped along by Jayden Daniels. Luther Burden III has also been outstanding for Missouri, while Brock Bowers at Georgia was having his customary outstanding year before an ankle injury knocked him out for 4-6 weeks.

In addition to wide receiver, the secondary is sure to be speckled with SEC talent, and Alabama kicker Will Reichard has been as good as advertised.

Here's a look at the full list of SEC players on the first-, second-, and third-team All-American teams:

Associated Press

This section will be updated when the AP team is released.

The Sporting News

The Sporting News only releases its first-team All-America selections at midseason.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Walter Camp

This section will be updated when the Walter Camp team is released.

AFCA

This section will be updated when the AFCA team is released.

FWAA

This section will be updated when the FWAA team is released.

SEC consensus All-Americans

This section will be updated when teams are released.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC 2023 midseason All-Americans: Which CFB players are on elite team?