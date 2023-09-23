Sebring McKinley's second-half heroics not enough in big loss to Holgate football

SEBRING − Sebring senior wide receiver Colby Kliffmueller enjoyed scoring his first varsity touchdown so much that he scored another on the Trojans' next offensive play.

"It's amazing. I felt so energetic after those plays," Kliffmueller said.

Sebring McKinley's Colby Kliffmueller carries the ball against Holgate, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

During the Trojan's 64-14 loss Friday to Holgate at Sebring McKinley's Schaeffer-Davies Stadium, Kliffmueller raced into the Tigers' secondary late in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Joel Seals threw the ball about 20 yards to Kliffmueller, who had about a 5-yard head start against Tigers cornerback Isaac Mendoza.

"I caught the ball and I didn't know who was ahead of me but I was worried who was behind me, so I just made sure to run as fast as I could," said Kliffmueller, who moved to Mahoning County from Texas a year ago. "Great ball from Joel — I'm happy for this one.

"A win would have been nice."

On the Trojans' next possession, Kliffmueller had to jump up to pull in Seals' pass. He then darted past several defenders for a 75-yard score.

Sebring McKinley head coach Anthony Agresta speaks to his players before taking the field against Holgate, Friday Sept. 22, 2023.

"The thing I liked the best about [them] is he beat their starting corner twice, it wasn't their backup," Sebring coach Anthony Agresta said. "It speaks to Colby's ability to make big plays against anybody in the league. That's exciting, but it's tempered a little bit by the score."

Holgate, a village near Toledo, is the defending champion in the Northern 8 Conference. The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) scored on their first six possessions.

Agresta, whose squad is playing 8-man football for the first time, said the Tigers are the best team in the Trojans' new conference.

"That was the league champion last year," Agresta said. "They are the favorite to win it again. We knew they are talented, and we knew that we had some serious matchup issues. I'm proud of the kids for not quitting. They played hard but it's a little bit disappointing."

Kliffmueller, who also plays basketball and runs track, is playing football for the first time at the varsity level. He had a big night off the field, too, as he was named Sebring McKinley High's fall homecoming king before the game. A teammate, senior Nevaeh Sanor, was selected as the homecoming queen.

Agresta said Kliffmueller is one of the 17 players on the Trojans' 21-player roster who is playing football for only their first or second season.

The final touchdown of the Tigers' 44-point first half came with no time remaining as quarterback Xavier McCord found Mendoza for a 5-yard scoring toss.

Sebring McKinley's Logan Furry and Colby Kliffmueller (23) tackle Holgate's Damien Briner short of the goal line, Friday Sept. 22, 2023.

They also scored on their first play of the half, as McCord hit Rickey Buckley with a 40-yard touchdown pass. McCord’s other first-quarter touchdown pass was to Dylan Boecker (5 yards). Damien Briner scored on a 17-yard run for a 24-0 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, McCord scored on a 20-yard run and connected with Mendoza for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

In the first half, the Tigers rushed eight times for 179 yards. McCord passed for 190 yards, completing eight of 12 passes.

Next up for Sebring (0-3, 0-2) will be a home game against Danbury (0-3, 0-1).

"Our kids have a fighting chance against most of the teams in [this] league physically," Agresta said. "I think we match up much better against Danbury."

Sebring McKinley's Tony Baddeley secures the ball on a kickoff against Holgate, Friday Sept. 22, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Holgate High School 8-man football defeats Sebring McKinley