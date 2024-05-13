Sebetto, Miller give fans thrill they want at Speedway

Trey Jacobs added his name to the family tree of wins at Fremont Speedway.

He joined his father Dean Jacobs, uncle Kenny Jacobs and cousin Lee Jacobs as sprint car feature winners Saturday at Speedway on Ohio Truck Sales/Autokiniton Night. Wooster's Jacobs grabbed the early lead in the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature, maintaining the point until a restart on Lap 9.

Sean Rayhall took the lead, but Jacobs fought back and the pair waged an entertaining battle until Jacobs regained the top spot on Lap 13. Jacobs began to pull away but a pair of cautions erased leads.

Californian Kalib Henry drove into second on Lap 16 but couldn't keep pace with Jacobs. A red with two laps to go set up a shoot-out, but Jacobs hit his marks perfectly and drove to the win over Henry, 16th starter Zeth Sabo, Cale Thomas and Rayhall.

Thomas’ fourth-place finish keeps him atop the point standings for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series.

“I needed this badly," Jacobs said. "I feel like I gave one away a hand full of years ago here. Led until the last lap. We’ve come so close and honestly this year has been a complete struggle. Dumb stuff. Finally to get this win here means a ton.

"I love Fremont Speedway."

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature had fans on the edge of their seats. Zack Kramer led the opening lap but Seth Schneider charged into the lead on the second circuit, only to surrender the point to Jamie Miller on Lap 6.

Miller built up a second and half lead while Bryan Sebetto charged into second. A caution with seven laps to go put Sebetto on Miller’s rear bumper and the pair didn’t disappoint, with Miller driving on the bottom and Sebetto ripping the cushion.

They touched battling for the lead several times, with Sebetto finally getting by on Lap 21. Miller fought back and regained the lead with just two laps to go.

Racing into traffic on the final lap, Sebetto and Miller split a lapped car, making contact exiting turn four. The drag race was on, with Sebetto edging Miller by .058 seconds for his 26th career Fremont victory.

Dustin Stroup, DJ Foos and Schneider rounded out the top five. Miller added to his lead in points for the NAPA of Bryan AFCS with his runner-up finish.

“Hat's off to Jamie," Sebetto said. "He raced me hard but ran me clean. He left me room when I was coming off the top of turn four. It’s things like that you remember. Some of these young kids don’t understand that when you race someone with respect it comes around.

"Jamie raced me with respect and I have nothing but respect for what he’s done and what that team has accomplished. We worked hard this offseason with these cars. It’s a brand new race car, one of Bubba Riehl’s RCF Chassis that me, Jamie (Miller) and Bubba’s brother (Logan Riehl) are the only ones on them to best of my knowledge.

"Kevin Schlachter has spent so much time and money on this race team for Seth (Schneider) and me to win."

Miller grabbed the lead on Lap 3 and withstood several challenges from Keith Sorg before driving away to his second straight Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature win at Fremont. Miller earned his 47th career Fremont victory, placing him ninth on the track’s all-time list.

“This thing just rolled the bottom so nice I just had to make sure I didn’t mess up,” said Miller.

