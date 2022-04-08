'Nothing you change on the car makes a difference': Lewis Hamilton struggles in Australian GP practice

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2022 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 8, 2022 - AFP

Mercedes’ and Lewis Hamilton’s early-season struggles look likely to continue at the Australian Grand Prix with the team well off the pace in Friday practice.

The defending constructors’ champions were again well behind Ferrari and Red Bull, who have led the field in the opening two races.

This time it was Ferrari who held the advantage over their rivals, with championship leader Charles Leclerc ending second practice in Melbourne quickest by 0.245sec ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen. Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari was third, four tenths down on his team-mate.

Mercedes' troubles were again apparent at Albert Park, with neither of their cars making it into the top 10 in FP2. Hamilton ended down in 13th, 1.5sec off Leclerc with George Russell in 11th, three tenths quicker than his team-mate.

The seven-time champion said it was a "difficult" session.

'Even a decent lap is 1.2 seconds down'

"Nothing you change on the car makes a difference at the moment. We made some changes going into P2, P1 was better. It's just a tricky car," Hamilton said.

"There's not a lot we can do. This is just the way it is... we just have to drive with it. Even when you do a decent lap it's 1.2 seconds down. It's difficult.

"We've got lots of work to do to close the gap."

Hamilton is already 29 points off the championship lead and that gap looks likely to grow in Melbourne this weekend. The Briton scored just a single point in Jeddah two weeks ago and failed to make it into second qualifying.

Team-mate Russell, who leads Hamilton by six points, echoed his countryman’s thoughts.

"We're not in a position where we want to be, there are quite a few midfield cars ahead of us and we're obviously a long way off the pace from the front. We need to work hard tonight and understand the limitations.

"The car actually felt alright, we're porpoising pretty bad into turn nine but I think that's something we just have to deal with for the time being," he said.

Porpoising is an issue that has affected several teams, but Mercedes seem to be taking longer than their rivals to get a handle on it, having to run their car at a greater ride height and sacrificing downforce.

However, there were other issues on Friday. Mercedes’ engineering director Andrew Shovlin attributed their poor showing in practice to failing to get their tyres hot enough.

Vettel fined for scooter 'joyride'

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel was fined 5,000 euros for “unauthorised use of a scooter on the track” in first practice.

Aston Martin’s Vettel retired from first practice with an engine issue with 20 minutes remaining in the hour-long FP1.

The normal procedure would be for drivers to return to the pit-lane outside of track limits but Vettel managed to get his hands on a scooter from a marshal and rode back to the pits on the track.

Vettel said after the incident that the marshal had given him permission to ride it back on his own. Often a driver will ride on the back of a marshal’s scooter, but Vettel did it alone this time.

In their verdict, the stewards noted that Vettel "got on the scooter, expecting the marshal to get on behind him. When he didn't get on, [Vettel] departed alone for the pit without the prior approval to do so. "

In doing so, he breached article 26.7 of the Sporting Regulations which "prohibits anyone from being on the track in the five-minute period after the end of a session, with the exception of specifically identified personnel".

Vettel’s retirement and fine continues a difficult start for the season for the four-time champion and his team. Vettel missed the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the opening race.

It was the first time Formula One cars have run at the Albert Park track since the last edition of the race, pre-pandemic in 2019. The parkland street circuit has been significantly altered to aid racing and overtaking. Four DRS zones will be in operation in the race for the first time in F1's history.

Some turns have been opened up, others tightened and some even removed altogether, on a circuit that has been notorious for its lack of action.

