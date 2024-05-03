Advertisement

Sebastian Munoz shoots 6-under 65 to lead LIV Singapore after the first round

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Brendan Steele, of HyFlyers GC, hits from the fifth fairway during the pro-am before LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Sentosa, Singapore. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
SINGAPORE (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to lead after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore.

Six players were a shot back after rounds of 66 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore — Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na.

Last week's winner Brendan Steele was three shots off the lead after a 68.

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, was four strokes behind following a 69. Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf