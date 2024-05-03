Sebastian Munoz leads Brooks Koepka among crowded leaderboard at LIV Golf Singapore

Sebastian Munoz had seven birdies to one bogey, opening in 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of LIV Golf Singapore.

In LIV Golf’s seventh event of 2024 and the final one before the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, in two weeks, there are plenty of names chasing Munoz at Sentosa Golf Club, including the 2023 PGA champion Brooks Koepka, who opened in 5-under 66, the lone blemish on his scorecard being a three-putt bogey.

Also tied for second is Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na. Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson are in a group two shots back and T-8.

Anthony Kim had one of his best rounds since joining LIV Golf, a 2-under 69.

