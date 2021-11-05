Sebastian Joseph-Day needs surgery on pec, unclear if he’ll return this season

Sebastian Joseph-Day missed last week’s win over the Texans with a pectoral injury but he was working his way toward returning on Sunday against the Titans. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback in practice on Thursday and will miss an extended period of time.

Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Joseph-Day needs surgery on his pec and it’s unclear if he’ll miss the rest of the season or be able to return at some point later on.

“Sebastian Joseph-Day reaggravated his pec,” McVay said. “Unfortunately, he’s going to have to get that thing fixed, so he’ll be out on Sunday. That’s a big loss for our football team. Whether or not that means he’ll return at any point this season, I think we’ll have to see after the surgery, but guys will be asked to step up and that’s a bummer for us.”

When asked if Joseph-Day will be able to come back this season, he elaborated a bit but the team won’t know for sure until after he has surgery.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “It might be something where he’s able to come back a little bit later on. I think once they actually do the surgery, we’ll have a better feel for, all right, is this something that’ll be a few months? Is there a chance he comes back later on in the season and if we’re fortunate to play after the regular season?”

Joseph-Day has a career-best three sacks in only seven games this season, also recording 38 tackles and five QB hits. He’s been a strong presence in the middle of the defensive line at nose tackle, so this is a big loss for the Rams.

Greg Gaines will be asked to step up in his place, alongside Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson on the starting defensive line.

