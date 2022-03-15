Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is set to continue playing his home games at SoFi Stadium, but he’ll be using a different locker room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Joseph-Day is set to leave the Rams for the Chargers as a free agent. It’s a three-year deal worth $24 million with $15 million of that total fully guaranteed.

The move will reunite Joseph-Day with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Staley ran the Rams defense in 2020.

Joseph-Day tore his pectoral after starting the first seven games of the 2021 season, but he was able to return to play a handful of snaps in the Super Bowl win over the Bengals. The 2018 sixth-round pick didn’t see regular season action as a rookie and had 137 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble over the last three years.

The Chargers also agreed to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and are set to acquire pass rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Bears, so Joseph-Day won’t be the only new face on the defense in 2022.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to sign with Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk