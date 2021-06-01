Sebastian Joseph-Day: ‘It’s definitely weird’ without Michael Brockers at practice

There are a lot of new faces on the practice field for the Los Angeles Rams this spring, with Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson and a host of rookies all joining the mix. But there are also plenty of veterans who are no longer with the team, including Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and Samson Ebukam.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has already noticed the absence of Brockers, who was traded to the Lions this offseason. After practice on Tuesday, Joseph-Day spoke to reporters and said “it’s definitely weird” not having Brockers out there.

Joseph-Day and Brockers grew close in the last three years as teammates on the defensive line.

"It's definitely quieter. It's definitely weird, that's for sure." –Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on the absence of Michael Brockers, his close friend and a Rams D-line stalwart for 9 seasons — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 1, 2021

Brockers was an unquestioned leader of the team, particularly on defense. He and Donald were two of the most vocal players on that side of the ball, being some of the longest-tenured members of the team.

Joseph-Day may only be in his fourth season, but he’s also stepped up along the defensive line, having been a starter for the last two years. That group belongs to Donald, Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson now, as they attempt to fill the void left by Brockers.