Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is heading into his second season with the Chargers and he believes it will be a better one for the team’s defense.

Joseph-Day was one of many new additions to the defense last year, but adding the likes of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, and Morgan Fox didn’t result in the kind of improvement that the team was hoping to see. The Chargers made the playoffs, but finished 21st in points allowed over the course of the regular season and then gave up 31 points to the Jaguars in a Wild Card round loss.

On Monday, Joseph-Day said that he thinks the experience gained from playing together last season will result in more success once they hit the field this year.

“I think this year, that chemistry is built,” Joseph-Day said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “Chemistry is built through trials and tribulations. I really believe that that is going to shape us in a way better way moving forward. . . . That’s what we have now because everyone’s kind of seen how each other plays. I think that’s the biggest thing, the cohesion that’s come together.”

The Chargers didn’t make the same kind of changes on defense this year, but they did sign linebacker Eric Kendricks and Joseph-Day said he thinks Kendricks’ experience will help the unit make faster adjustments during games than they did in 2022. If that’s the case, a return trip to the postseason will be a better bet.

Sebastian Joseph-Day: Chargers defense has built chemistry that will make us better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk