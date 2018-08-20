Sebastian Janikowski wins Seahawks kicking job after Seattle cuts Jason Myers

Sebastian Janikowski is back in the NFL after the Seattle Seahawks released kicker Jason Myers. (Getty)

Sebastian Janikowski is back in the NFL.

The long-time Oakland Raider known for his booming leg is the last kicker remaining on the Seattle Seahawks roster after the team released Jason Myers on Monday.

Janikowski returns from back injury, but not with Raiders

The Seahawks signed the 17-year NFL veteran in April after he missed all of last season with a back injury. He previously played his entire career with the Raiders, who drafted him in the first round out of Florida State in 2000.

Janikowski, 40, has hit 80.4 percent of his 515 career field goal attempts, including connecting on 55 of 100 from 50 yards or longer. He made the Pro Bowl in 2011, a season that saw him tie the then-NFL record with a 63-yard field goal. Matt Prater broke that record in 2013 with a 64-yard field goal for the Denver Broncos.

Janikowski hit 82.9 percent of his attempts in 2016, including 3 of 8 from 50 yards or longer and has apparently convinced the Seahawks he still has the leg to compete at a high level.

Seahawks have a new punter, too

The Seahawks also announced on Monday that they have released 10-year veteran punter Jon Ryan. Rookie Mike Dickson won the punting job.

After 10 memorable seasons in Seattle, we have released punter Jon Ryan. 📰 | https://t.co/tb5DGFoXY8 pic.twitter.com/DClzd8NOCE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2018





