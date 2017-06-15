Sebastian Janikowski still wants to be kicking for Las Vegas Raiders

There’s currently no stadium in Las Vegas to play in and the Raiders aren’t schedule to move to Nevada for at least two more seasons, but when the team does move Sebastian Janikowski hopes he’s still the team’s placekicker.

“I hope so, that’s my goal,” Janikowski said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “That’s not my decision.”

Janikowski has spent his entire career in Oakland with the Raiders. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the team this fall.

Janikowski is 39 years old and will need a new contract with the Raiders before kicking for the Las Vegas version ever becomes an option. By that point, Janikowski will be least 41 years old. However, he’s still not the oldest kicker in the league as Adam Vinatieri will be 45 years old this season.

Janikowski has continued to be successful despite his increasing age. He’s missed just one game in the last 15 seasons for the Raiders. He converted 29 of 35 field goals attempted last year and missed just two of 39 extra point attempts on the year. Janikowski has had just one season since 2008 where he converted field goals at less than 80 percent.