Sebastian Janikowski is not here to tackle Richie James Jr. on kickoff-return TD

Sebastian Janikowsi is 40 years old.

The 18-year veteran is still a reliable field-goal kicker for the Seattle Seahawks. But he’s apparently retired from any of the more football-related aspects of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Janikowski last line of defense on kickoff return

San Francisco 49ers return man Richie James Jr. broke free on a kickoff return early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. When he got to midfield, only Janikowski stood between him and the end zone.

Janikowski wasn’t having any of it.

Sebastian Janikowski made a business decision when faced with tackling a kick returner on Sunday. (AP)

Janikowski declines chance to make tackle

Faced with the decision of how to tackle James as he barreled across the 50-yard line with a full head of steam, Janikowski opted simply not to.

Instead, Janikowski shuffled toward the sideline, barely making an effort to slow James down to give another would-be Seahawks tackler a chance.

Touchdown, 49ers

No Seahawk would catch James, who raced to the end zone for the first San Francisco score on the day.

It wasn’t a great start to the game for Janikowski, who missed a point-after on the Seattle touchdown that preceded James’ touchdown return.

But given a chance at a do-over, here’s guessing he’d make the same decision. At this point of his career, his next injury could be his last in the league.

That risk probably outweighs any potential reward in his mind for trying to prevent a return touchdown early in a game.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Redskins’ Smith out of hospital after post-surgery infection

• Alvarez punishes Fielding to win WBA super middleweight belt

• McIntyre: Liverpool rips Manchester United to shreds

• Texans’ Hopkins reaches 500 career catches in win

