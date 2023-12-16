Sebastian Cheeks to visit Wisconsin, drawing interest from more programs

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ linebacker Sebastian Cheeks decided to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. With limited playing time for Cheeks, he’s now looking for a new home and a fresh start.

The Evanston, Illinois native is drawing interest from a few programs already and to no surprise, they are in the Midwest.

Per Evan Flood of 247Sports, Cheeks will take a visit to Wisconsin this weekend to visit the Badgers’ program. The Badgers targeted Cheeks in his original recruitment under then head coach Paul Chryst. Now that he’s looking for a new home, it makes sense for them to re-enter the recruitment again.

In addition to interest from Wisconsin, Cheeks is hearing from another Big Ten program as well. The Ohio State Buckeyes are showing interest in Cheeks and apparently there is mutual interest:

There is mutual interest between the Buckeyes and North Carolina redshirt freshman linebacker Sebastian Cheeks according to Bill Kurelic. Cheeks was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/A2f8hchK4f — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) December 13, 2023

Cheeks was a four-star linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class and a top 15 player at his position.

After redshirting in 2022, Cheeks was a reserve linebacker in 2023 and appeared in 8 games, finishing the season with 10 tackles.

