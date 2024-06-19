Sebastian Castro tops impressive Big Ten Pro Football Focus grade

The hype is real. Sebastian Castro is primed for a breakout year in 2024 after exploding onto the scene in 2024. He has the Iowa Hawkeyes’ secondary ready for another big year.

Despite being overshadowed by Cooper DeJean at times, Cstro found his opportunity to make plays and ran away with it once he had it in his grasp. The defensive back was a breakout star in 2023 and is among those expected to be even better in 2024.

He sits as the top returning cornerback in the Big Ten per Pro Football Focus’ grades.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Cornerbacks🔒 pic.twitter.com/xRt8hYATVW — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2024

Last year was Castro’s first time getting considerable snaps and he was beyond effective for Phil Parker’s defense. Castro totaled 67 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

He is looking to build upon his 2023 grade and overall performance with a secondary that is expected to be one of the best in all of America. Castro gets to play against a veteran group.

He is joined by one of the nation’s best safety duos in Quinn Schulte and Xavier Nwankpa who exude high football IQ, athleticism, and the tendency to always be around the ball at the right time.

Returning at cornerback is Jermari Harris. He is entering his fifth season with Iowa and has appeared in 32 games while registering 17 pass breakups and 5 interceptions.

Castro will be able to play fast and free in a defense he is familiar with that is loaded with returning talent and production.

