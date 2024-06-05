Sebastian Castro one of ESPN’s most under-the-radar 2025 NFL draft prospects

What kind of Iowa Hawkeyes defense would it be without a defensive back garnering NFL hype as an underrated prospect with the season approaching? There was Riley Moss, there was Kaevon Merriweather, there was most recently Cooper DeJean.

Up next is Sebastian Castro, Iowa’s versatile defensive back who blossomed last year and burst onto the scene in a big way. He could have left last year, but chose to come back to Iowa for another season.

Castro’s return has him viewed as one of ESPN’s most under-the-radar NFL draft prospects ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Yes, Iowa has another star cornerback to know for 2025: The 5-11 Castro is one of the best slot corners in the nation. He had three interceptions last season while proving he can handle quickness and power from opposing wide receivers. “He’s not Cooper [DeJean] to me, but he’s a really good player overall,” said an AFC scouting director who has studied the 2025 cornerback class. “He’s quick, really good ability to tackle in the open field, and he’s never out of position.” Castro plays in the box, in the slot and even at safety. He has excellent read-and-react skills and toughness. He broke up eight passes last season and didn’t allow a touchdown reception in coverage. – Matt Miller, ESPN

Castro is part of a secondary that is returning four players who had considerable playing time last year. He will be alongside safeties Quinn Schulte and Xavier Nwankpa and cornerback Jermari Harris.

Castro registered 67 total tackles last year, a sack, and three interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown. He is a strong candidate to be Iowa’s breakout defensive star in 2024.

