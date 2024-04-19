Sebastian Aho named Carolina Hurricanes MVP by Carolina PHWA chapter

Sebastian Aho’s eighth year in the NHL might rank as his best.

The Carolina Hurricanes center was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the third time in his career. Playing 78 games, he set career highs with 89 points, 10 game-winning goals and a plus-34 plus/minus rating.

Aho, 26, has been named the Hurricanes’ most valuable player for 2023-24 by the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, it was announced Friday.

“I think I played better hockey this year than last year,” Aho said Thursday. “I still want to be a more complete player in every area of the game. The way I see it, I just try to be better and better every day.”

Forward Seth Jarvis was selected to receive the Josef Vasicek Award for his cooperation with the media this season.

Aho has served as an alternate captain for the Canes, which finished second in the Metropolitan Division this season and qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for a sixth straight year.

The Canes open the playoffs Saturday at PNC Arena against the New York Islanders.

“We have a good lineup, we have a good team and the guys are excited and we’re ready to get it started,” Aho said Thursday.

Jarvis: Always willing to talk

On a team with a number of approachable players, Jarvis might be the most approachable. He never turns down an interview opportunity — from the NHL, the national media or local media.

“When I was younger, growing up watching TSN, you’d see clips every now and then of players giving interviews,” Jarvis said. “That’s what sticks with kids usually. They don’t have to be the star players, but guys who give good interviews and you kind of get drawn to their personality.

“I just try to add a little fun.”

The Vasicek Award is named for the former Canes forward, who died in a plane crash in September 2011 while playing in Russia’s KHL.