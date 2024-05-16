Sebastián Driussi scores a team-high fourth goal of the season and Austin beats the Dynamo 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in the 87th minute, Brad Stuver recorded his fourth clean sheet and Austin beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday night for its second series victory this season.

Austin (5-4-4) secured its fourth consecutive home victory and its fifth clean sheet of the season.

Houston (5-5-2) has just one win in its last five games, a stretch that includes a three-game winless skid.

Austin had two shots hit off the frame in the opening 20 minutes when Diego Rubio's shot went off the crossbar and Alex Ring's shot bounced off the post.

Driussi scored his team-high fourth goal of the season when he cleaned up a loose ball following a corner kick.

The announced attendance of 20,738 marked the 60th consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin, extending the league’s longest active streak.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer