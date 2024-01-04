Seb Coe: Transgender athletes free to compete at grass-roots level

Seb Coe - Seb Coe: Transgender athletes free to still compete at grass-roots level

Sebastian Coe has maintained that grass-roots athletics is not yet ready to stop transgender competitors in women’s races.

The World Athletics president said trans athletes must not be “denied the mental and physical” benefits of running at local events. Having last year announced tougher restrictions to protect the integrity of elite-level competitions, Lord Coe says in a new interview that the matter is “‘very clear cut”.

Female Olympians would never win a gold medal again if they had to compete against trans women, he acknowledged. However, he defended a more liberal approach in the grass-roots.

Lord Coe also hinted at future tweaks to the transgender policies as he told the Up Front podcast: “The transgender issue is only at [an] elite level. I’m not saying trans people shouldn’t be able to compete at a local level – we don’t want them to be denied the mental and physical [benefits]. . . at this moment we’ve got the position we’ve got, I’m not going to bind the hands of my successor. It may be that we have a third category, though if you’re being realistic about it a third category is still a male category.”

In March last year, World Athletics confirmed it was excluding women who have gone through male puberty from elite female events. Some campaigners for women’s sport have since called for restrictions to be applied at all levels.

The 1980 and 1984 Olympic 1500 metres champion said: “If you and I had been sitting here even two years ago we would not have been having a discussion about transgender in sport. It’s a relatively new issue. I had to follow the science and nobody could tell me that by having a [hormone] suppressant that you could close that gap over one year, two year, five years, and that’s when I went, right… the issue was, for me, a very clear cut judgment. If a male athlete has been through puberty then that [difference] is there.”

The former Conservative MP, who has four children, said he could remember his two daughters “kicking the butts of their brothers” in primary school but that “the second puberty kick[ed] in” they fell behind.

He said no woman would ever win an event again if World Athletics allowed transgender competitors into the sport. “The decision [to ban transgender athletes] ultimately was based on one very simple proposition – I am elected to protect the female category and if I don’t do that no woman will ever win another [medal] again”, he told the podcast.

Coe warned against “conflating” the trans issue with DSD athletes after athletics was embroiled in a years-long controversy with two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Caster Semenya.

“We took the lead in that space by introducing our DSD regulations,” he explained. “We then realised that we needed to look at the transgender issue… I wasn’t going to make a decision or a judgment that wasn’t absolutely supportable by the science.”

Additional reporting by Solent News Agency

