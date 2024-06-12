SeaWolves tally 11 unanswered runs in triumph over Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. – Trailing by two after the first inning, the Erie SeaWolves scored 11 unanswered runs Tuesday night to defeat the Altoona Curve 11-2 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona's Seth Beer cracked a two-run homer in the first inning.

Erie compiled 17 hits. SeaWolves starter Austin Bergner allowed two walks and four hits and struck out six.

Thomas Harrington started for the Curve and allowed a career-high 10 hits and matched his career high with six runs allowed. Five runs came across for the SeaWolves against Harrington in the fifth inning, when an error by Beer at first base opened the door for a big inning. With the bases loaded, Chris Meyers singled home a run and Ben Malgeri followed with a three-run homer to take a 5-2 lead.

The Curve bullpen was touched for five key insurance runs late in the game after Emmanuel Chapman fired two scoreless innings in relief.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Altoona will send right-hander Po-Yu Chen to the mound against left-hander Carlos Pena for the SeaWolves.