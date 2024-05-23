Seawolves in championship contention this season, return home for games on FOX 13+

SEATTLE - This year marks the five-year anniversary of the Seawolves' last Major League Rugby Championship. And through 11 matches, there’s no question they’re once again a title contender.

"That’s why you do it – to win the whole thing, and we’ve put ourselves in a really good position to chase that dream of getting a championship."

And fly-half Mack Mason and company are looking for a little Starfire magic, just days after the Sounders won another US Open Cup match on the same field.

"Nearly every home game is buzzing," Mason said. "You’re all in. You know what you’re gonna get here. There’s rarely a spare seat. It’s an awesome atmosphere and an awesome thing to be a part of."

Despite close road losses the last two weeks, the Seawolves have the second-best record in the league — and Mason has 26 more points scored than any other player in the league.

"As a team, we’re scoring more tries and getting more points – that plays a big part in it. I’m just the kicker and a lot of those points are because guys are putting the ball in the right areas," Mason said.

And it’s a good time to not only be a rugby fan, but to become one, by witnessing it in-person for the first time.

"You see skill, speed, gladiatorial man-on-man," head coach Allen Clarke said. "Bottom-line, it’s a game where you contest for possession, and you try to outscore your opponent. I don’t think there’s any sport in the world that doesn’t attract people to that – and rugby’s particularly special in that regard."

"As a fan, you’re a part of it from the get-go. Once you go through the gate, you’re a part of the rugby culture. Not many people walk away disappointed," said Mason.

Three of the Seawolves' next four games are right here at Starfire Sports Stadium, with all three on FOX 13+, your official Seawolves station.

Friday night’s match, known as "Seattle Unites," will also feature an appearance by Macklemore, presented by Bridges and the Seawolves. It is also Military Night, which will feature an exhibition match between Army and Navy, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Seawolves website.

