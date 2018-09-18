Seattle's Michael Dickson does drop-kick kickoff against Bears

The Bears were on the receiving end of the incredibly rare drop-kick kickoff.

The drop-kick has become one of those weird nuances to football rules that so rarely gets utilized.

The Bears were on the receiving end of one in Monday night's game against Seattle. Seahawks rookie punter Michael Dickson pulled one off in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks kicked off from the 50 after a Bears penalty moved the kickoff forward. Instead of just blasting the ball out of the end zone for an easy touchback, Dickson got creative.

The drop-kick worked as intended, forcing a return from the 1-yard-line. Anthony Miller returned it to the 15.

Dickson is an Australian using his Aussie rules football experience to turn him into a weapon as a punter. He won the Ray Guy Award with Texas last year and was even named the MVP of the Texas Bowl so he's already in unusual territory for punters.