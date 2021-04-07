Seattle's James Paxton leaves with injury in 2nd inning

White Sox Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, third from right, talks with manger Scott Servais, second from right, and a trainer after he experienced an injury, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with Seattle after throwing just 24 pitches against the White Sox on Tuesday night.

Paxton grimaced after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago's Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais and a trainer immediately came to the mound while Paxton bent over with his hands on his knees. After some discussion, Paxton walked off and was replaced by Nick Margevicius.

There was no immediate detail on Paxton's injury, but he appeared to be bothered by his left hip area before his final pitch.

Paxton, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after playing his first six years for Seattle, returned to the Mariners in February on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million.

He had surgery in February 2020 to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst from his back. He went 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts for New York last year before being shut down with a left forearm strain.

Paxton can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for games started: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22.

