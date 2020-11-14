Seattle's Backfield: A Fantasy Headache

We have not one but two backfields in flux in this week's 4:00 slate. Fantasy players should watch the statuses of Kenyan Drake, Chris Carson, and Carlos Hyde closely in the next 24 hours. Game time decisions could create a nightmare for those who have Seattle and Arizona running backs on their rosters.

Let's see how Week 10 injuries will impact your roster decisions.

Early Games

Jaguars @ Packers

Jaguars LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DT Doug Costin (concussion), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) are out. Expect D.J. Chark to see a target bump with Shenault sidelined. Chark is a WR2 with upside thanks largely to strong-armed quarterback Jake Luton.

Jaguars S Josh Jones (chest) and C Brandon Linder (back) are questionable.

Packers TE John Lovett (knee) is out and CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand) is doubtful. Alexander missing Week 10 would be decidedly good for Chark. The team could activate Allen Lazard (core) for this game. He would be a flex option in deeper leagues in a favorable matchup.

Packers CB Kevin King (quadricep), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), and G Rick Wagner (knee) are questionable.

Texans @ Browns

Texans RB David Johnson (concussion) and G Senio Kelemete (concussion) are out. After getting 16 rushing attempts and four targets in Johnson's absence last week, he comes into Week 10 as a solid RB2 option. LB Dylan Cole (back) and DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring) are considered questionable.

Browns LB Jacob Phillips (knee) is out. TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) practiced all week and is set to return to Cleveland’s lineup. He’s a locked-in TE1 play this week and going forward with OBJ out for the year.

Football Team @ Lions

Washington QB Kyle Allen (ankle), T Geron Christian (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), and LB Jared Norris (hamstring) are out. Alex Smith gets the start and profiles as a high-floor play in superflex formats. WR Jeff Badet (hamstring) and K Dustin Hopkins (right groin) are questionable.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is out. WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), G Joe Dahl (back), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (toe), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Hockenson, after missing Thursday’s practice with the new toe issue, is on track to play with a limited practice on Friday.

Eagles @ Giants

Eagles CB Craig James (shoulder) is out. WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (quadricep), T Jason Peters (not injury related), and RB Miles Sanders (knee) practiced fully late in the week; Sanders will play against New York and should be plugged into all fantasy lineups in a solid matchup. Jeffrey will probably play behind Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor, making him an unappealing fantasy option outside large leagues with multiple flex spots.

Giants RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) is out. We’ll see Wayne Gallman lead the backfield again with Alfred Morris getting sprinkled in for some early down duties. Morris has 17 carries over the past two weeks, nine fewer than Gallman.

WR Golden Tate (knee) and CB Isaac Yiadom (calf) are questionable. Tate’s public apology for social media posts critical of the team may have pushed him out of Joe Judge’s doghouse. Still, he’s a fantasy nonentity.

Bucs @ Panthers

Bucs CB Carlton Davis (knee), G Ali Marpet (concussion), and WR Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) are listed as questionable.

Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), T Russell Okung (calf), and DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) are out. Mike Davis will resume his workhorse role against a Tampa defense that’s allowed the second most running back receptions through Week 9.

Panthers S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), CB Donte Jackson (toe), and DE Austin Larkin (groin) are questionable to play.

Bengals @ Steelers

Bengals DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), T Bobby Hart (knee), CB Darius Phillips (groin), WR John Ross (foot), and CB LeShaun Sims (concussion) are out, and RB Joe Mixon (foot) is listed as doubtful after missing another week of practice. It looks like Giovani Bernard will get at least one more start in a tough matchup. Bernard is a much better option in PPR formats (the only legitimate format). T Jonah Williams (stinger) is considered questionable.

Steelers DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), G Kevin Dotson (illness), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), and RB Anthony McFarland (illness) are questionable. Even if McFarland is sidelined, Benny Snell should stay on fantasy benches. QB Ben Roethlisberger was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday -- he’ll play against the Bengals.

Afternoon Games

Charges @ Dolphins

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (concussion) and RB Justin Jackson (knee) are out. T Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Troymaine Pope (neck), and G Trai Turner (groin) are listed as questionable. LA’s backfield is a massive headache to project, but the likely return of Pope makes him the preferred fantasy option. Two weeks removed from seeing 10 carries and seven targets before exiting with a concussion on a dirty hit, Pope played well ahead of Joshua Kelley. Kalen Ballage will be active but should only be in fantasy lineups if Pope is inactive. Opportunity is the only thing that matters in fantasy football -- Pope should see more of it than Kelley and Ballage this week.

Chargers T Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Troymaine Pope (neck), and G Trai Turner (groin) are questionable.

Dolphins RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot), and TE Durham Smythe (concussion) are questionable. Breida was limited in practice all week. Salvon Ahmed could be a sneaky play against LA if Breida is inactive.

49ers @ Saints

RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) are out. WR Brandon Aiyuk and WR Kendrick Bourne should function as the team’s top pass catching options in a game that could see the Niners forced into a pass heavy game script. Richie James, following his Week 9 explosion, is a volatile flex play in deep leagues.

49ers WR River Cracraft (quad) and WR Trent Taylor (back) are listed as questionable. Neither should be on fantasy rosters.

Saints RB Dwayne Washington (back) is questionable. Everyone else is (relatively) healthy and ready to roll for the red-hot Saints.

Bills @ Cardinals

Bills RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep) are out and T Cody Ford (ankle) and S Micah Hyde (ankle) are questionable. WR John Brown (knee) practices in full this week and makes for a sneaky low-end WR2 in a potentially high-scoring matchup.

Cardinals DT Leki Fotu (ankle), G Justin Murray (hand), and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are out. S Budda Baker (groin), RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), S Deionte Thompson (knee), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) are considered questionable. A real-life game time call in a late game, Drake is going to put fantasy managers in a tough spot. Chase Edmonds, after dominating backfield touches last week with Drake inactive, would be a RB1 if Drake is sidelined again. If Drake plays, Edmonds is a riskier option. Hopefully the Cards give Drake one more week to get right.

Broncos @ Raiders

Broncos LB Joseph Jones (calf) is out. CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), T Demar Dotson (groin, hand), WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) are questionable. Head coach Vic Fangio said he expects Jeudy to suit up; he’s a volume based WR2 against Vegas.

Raiders DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) is out. T Kolton Miller (ankle) is listed as doubtful and G Gabe Jackson (illness) is questionable.

Seahawks @ Rams

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), DT Bryan Mone (ankle), and C Ethan Pocic (concussion) are out. Seattle’s secondary could somehow be worse with Griffin out.

RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), WR Penny Hart (knee), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), DE Alton Robinson (illness), WR Freddie Swain (foot), and LB K.J. Wright (ankle) are questionable to suit up. Hyde practiced Friday, whereas Carson was only able to run on the sideline. Head coach Pete Carroll said both backs have a "chance" to play against LA. Pass-catching specialist Travis Homer led the Seattle backfield in snaps last week, though that might have been because the Seahawks were chasing points. DeeJay Dallas would be a touchdown dependent RB3 if Hyde and Carson miss another game.

Rams C Brian Allen (knee), LB Leonard Floyd (knee), and LB Terrell Lewis (shoulder) are questionable. WR Cooper Kupp (oblique) will play in this heaven-sent matchup.

Sunday Night Football

Ravens @ Patriots

Ravens DT Calais Campbell (calf) is out and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)is doubtful. LB L.J. Fort (finger), RB Mark Ingram (ankle), and LB Matt Judon (calf) are considered questionable. Ingram was able to practice fully Friday; he seems on track to crash the Baltimore backfield party and effectively kill the ceilings of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. New England’s soft run defense may seem appealing against the Ravens’ rushing attack, but Edwards, Ingram, and Dobbins are all iffy, touchdown dependent RB3/4s this week.

Patriots LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), S Terrence Brooks (illness), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (concussion), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (illness), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) are questionable. It might have been easier to list the Patriots who are not questionable.

Harry, who had limited practices late in the week, is nothing more than a fringe fantasy option. His presence in the lineup shouldn’t have an outsized impact on Patriots WR1 Jakobi Meyers. If Harris is inactive, Rex Burkhead becomes a high-end RB3 who should see some volume against Baltimore. Burkhead has seen encouraging red zone opportunity of late.

Monday Night Football

Vikings @ Bears

Vikings RB C.J. Ham (shoulder, not injury related) and TE Irv Smith (groin) did not practice Friday but offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak insists Smith is “on track” to play Monday. Keep an eye on his Saturday practice status.

Bears DT John Jenkins (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (groin), S Sherrick McManis (hand), RB David Montgomery (concussion), C Sam Mustipher (knee), T Jason Spriggs (knee), and QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) did not practice Friday. Montgomery has missed practice all week and looks unlikely to be active against Minnesota. Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall would probably handle the team's backfield touches. The explosive C-Patt profiles as the higher upside fantasy play against his former team.