Seattle at Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Seattle at Washington How To Watch

Date: Monday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Seattle (3-7), Washington (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Seattle at Washington Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Seattle has to get the passing game going again.

It’s been a rough run with Russell Wilson hurt for part of the season, the running game not providing a whole lot of help, and with the defense not doing anything to help the cause. But the offense is still loaded with fantastic receivers, Wilson is still Wilson, and Washington’s pass defense is a problem.

The Football Team has allowed the most touchdown passes in the NFL, there are too many deep shots allowed, and Wilson should push for 300 yards for the first time in over a month.

But …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Washington Will Win

The Seattle defense isn’t doing much of anything.

It’s the second-worst in the NFL in yards allowed, it’s giving up way too many passing yards – making up for some adjustments to start stopping the run – and teams are moving the chains way too easily.

Washington might not have a ton of superstar offensive talents, but Taylor Heinicke has been solid, the running game has picked it up, and now the team appears to have found a bit of a groove.

As long as all of the parts of the ground attack are working – and that includes Heinicke taking off – all will be fine.

– NFL Week 12 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The momentum will continue.

Washington needs the home wins when it can get them – there are just two in a run of six games – and it’ll keep things moving against a struggling Seattle defense that’s about to get run over.

Seattle at Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 23, Seattle 20

Line: PICK, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Story continues

Must See Rating: 3

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings