Seattle vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Seattle vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Seattle (1-2), San Francisco (2-1)

Seattle vs San Francisco Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

So what’s missing? Why is Seattle a struggling 1-2 instead of a dominant 3-0 considering all of its offensive firepower?

The defense hasn’t had a whole lot of fun. Everyone’s throwing without a problem – the secondary allowed well over 300 yards in each of the last two games – and Derrick Henry ripped off a monster game in Week 2.

San Francisco doesn’t have enough healthy and productive backs to get the ground attack going, and the passing game is serviceable, but it’s not dangerous enough to worry about.

As long as the Seattle downfield passing game can take its shots without Russell Wilson having to rush, the production will be there.

The 49ers don’t take the ball away, and they give up rushing yards in chunks. Everything should be there for Seattle to use, but …

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Seattle defense has been a disaster.

It’s dead last in the league in yards allowed, it’s getting killed in all phases, and it’s not taking the ball away enough to matter.

San Francisco might not be frightening offensively, but the whole thing is working with a crazy mix of things going on to keep things moving. Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff are inventing ways to move the chains, but they might not have to be as creative as normal against this D.

However, get ready for more Trey Lance and his mobility, and watch out for Jimmy Garoppolo to be very, very deliberate and take the plays there are there. He’s not going to have to force anything – the O isn’t turning the ball over, and it won’t this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle will press and keep trying to crank up the big plays to overcome the drip, drip, drip of the 49er offense.

It won’t be as spectacular, but San Francisco will convert third down tries in bunches, it’ll control the clock, and it’ll score whenever it gets a chance on a decent drive – the O is fantastic in the red zone.

Seattle vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 34, Seattle 30

Line: San Francisco -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

