Seattle travels to Minnesota for conference matchup

Seattle Storm (6-3, 1-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-2, 5-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays Minnesota Lynx in Western Conference action Sunday.

Minnesota went 19-21 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference play last season. The Lynx averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

Seattle finished 11-29 overall and 8-12 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.