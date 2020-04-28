Seattle or Tennesse: Which is better situated to sign Jadeveon Clowney?

NFL free agency began more than a month ago and Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent.

The latest speculation has the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans as the front runners to sign the number one overall draft pick from the 2014 NFL Draft.

Which side is better suited for Clowney to join? Let's break it down.

Salary Cap

According to Spotrac, the Seattle Seahawks have an estimated $22.8 million remaining in cap space while Tennessee has an estimated $21.6 million. However, Seattle has reportedly been unwilling to offer Clowney the deal he seeks of $20 million annually, instead opting for a one-year $15 million offer, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It's been long reported that Clowney was seeking a "market-setting" contract entering free agency but that type of money has not been offered to him yet. The longer Clowney has to wait, which some speculated could be until the beginning of training camp when teams can check him out with their own doctors, the longer the process helps the Seahawks, which leads to the next point.

Medical

Due to COVID-19 limiting travel, teams cannot check out Clowney and have been hesitant to give him the money he's searching for after dealing with a core muscle injury for much of last season. Seattle, however, had Clowney on their roster for the 2019 season and has access to his medicals, therefore they have more up to date medical information than Tennessee has to work with. The lack of knowledge would increase the Titans' risk in signing him which may make them more hesitant to give Clowney a massive contract.

Roster Composition

Tennesse ranked 13th in sacks last season with 43, led by edge-rushing linebacker Harold Landry III with 9.0. They'll also field defensive ends Amani Bledsoe, Jack Crawford, Matt Dickerson, Reggie Gilbert, plus linebackers Kamalei Correa, Vic Beasley, and Derrick Roberson.

The Titans did not draft a pass rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft with any of their six selections.

Seattle ranked 29th in sacks with just 28, led by Rasheem Green with four. Clowney had three in the regular season but an additional 1.5 in the postseason.

The Seahawks drafted edge rusher Darrell Taylor from Tennessee who had 8.5 sacks in 2019 despite playing through a stress fracture in his shin, in addition to edge rusher Alton Robinson from Syracuse who posted 115 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in three seasons. They also signed pass rushers Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, who combined for 15.5 sacks in 2019.

Both teams could use Clowney as a pass rusher but it's a more immediate need for Seattle.

Desire to win

After losing in the division round at Green Bay, Clowney said that he wants to contend for Super Bowls on his next contract.

"I just want to win," Clowney said. "I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain't going to fly. I ain't gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I'd hate that, so that ain't what I'm doing."

Seattle came one game short of an NFC West division title which went to eventual NFC Conference Champion San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Titans qualified for the AFC playoffs as the sixth seed and upset the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to make the AFC Championship game, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City.

Clowney should be playing postseason games wherever he chooses to sign between the two options, especially given the playoff field expansion to seven teams per conference.

Familiarity

Perhaps Seattle's greatest advantage is that Clowney has played a season for them already, which he enjoyed. After cleaning out his locker in January, Clowney dropped by John Schneider's office to express his gratitude and how much he enjoyed playing for the Seahawks, according to Pete Carroll.

"He loves it here and wants to be here," Carroll said.

But he does it love it there enough to accept a deal that's below what he's seeking? Time will tell.

Seattle or Tennesse: Which is better situated to sign Jadeveon Clowney? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest