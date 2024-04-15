Seattle takes losing streak into game against Winnipeg

Seattle Kraken (33-34-13, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (50-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to stop a three-game slide with a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 25-11-3 record at home and a 50-24-6 record overall. The Jets have a +58 scoring differential, with 251 total goals scored and 193 given up.

Seattle has gone 16-16-7 in road games and 33-34-13 overall. The Kraken have a 9-6-9 record in games decided by a goal.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Jets won 3-0 in the previous matchup. Sean Monahan led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 25 goals and 45 assists for the Jets. Monahan has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 20 goals with 37 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.