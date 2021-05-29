Seattle Storm's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan announces pregnancy, will miss 2021 season

Storm's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan announces pregnancy, will miss 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm family is getting bigger!

In a joint statement from the franchise and Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan, they announced the forward is pregnant!

"I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford," Harrington said in the release.

Harrigan was the No. 6 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2020 WNBA Draft and was traded to Seattle for a second-round draft pick during the offseason.

Additionally, Harrigan announced she will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to her pregnancy.

"While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

Harrigan averaged 3.8 points per game over 21 games with the Lynx last season and appeared in just one of the Storm's first five games this season.

“We are so happy for Kiki and her family as she starts this exciting new chapter of her life and look forward to welcoming her back in 2022,” Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea said.

The CBA agreed upon last year allows Harrigan to take full paid maternity leave.

Now, the Storm have just 11 active players, but hope to get Katie Lou Samuelson, who has been practicing with Team USA in a 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament, back soon.