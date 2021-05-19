Seattle Storm's comeback falls short, blown out by Las Vegas Aces in first loss

Seattle Storm's comeback falls short, blown out by Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Sometimes the hole is too big to climb out of.

That's what happened Tuesday evening where the defending champion Seattle Storm (1-1) got outscored by 17 points in the first quarter en route to a 96-80 defeat at home to the Las Vegas Aces (1-1).

It was the second of a two-game series to open the 2021 WNBA season between the Aces and Storm. Seattle won the first game 97-83 on Saturday, May 15th.

The balanced scoring trio of A'ja Wilson (18 points), Liz Cambage (18 points) and Jackie Young (21 points) led the Aces to victory and avoided an 0-2 hole to start the season. Cambage, Young and Kelsey Plum all had a +/- of over 19 points.

Reigning WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart led the Storm with her second consecutive double-double to begin the season: 26 points, 11 rebounds to go with two blocks and steal in a game-high 36 minutes.

Three Seattle players joined Stewart in double figures in Jewell Loyd (17 points), Ezi Magbegor (14 points) and Katie Lou Samuelson (13 points).

Seattle, trailing by 14 at halftime, made it a game ending the third quarter on a 18-10 run over the final six minutes to trail by just four points heading into the final period, thanks to a Samuelson 39-foot three-pointer to end the third.

However, Las Vegas opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to buckets from Cambage anmd Plum to take control of the game again.

Storm head coach Dan Hughes raised the white flag and took out his starters with 1:13 left, trailing by 18 points.

Next, Seattle travels to Minnesota to play the Lynx on Thursday, May 20th at 5:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV.