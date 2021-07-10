Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart wins ESPY for 'Best WNBA Player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Breanna Stewart’s a winner. From high school to college to the WNBA and abroad she’s accumulated a bevy of awards an athlete can only dream of.

Now, she’s accepting awards from award shows such as the ESPY’s. She was in the category for ‘Best WNBA Player’ with reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, former MVP Candace Parker, and rising star Arike Ogunbowale.

Stewart, the reigning Finals MVP, won the award and gave a virtual acceptance speech, in which she said, “for the fans that watch us please continue to watch us. For those that don’t I hope you will start to watch the WNBA, start to get behind us, and continue to help our fight for equality.”

Stewart is coming off a 2020 season that saw the Seattle Storm go 6-0 in the playoffs and dominated their competition by 15 opponents en route to their second championship in three seasons.

The Storm are currently the best team in the league at 15-5 and are in the finals of the league’s inaugural Commissioner's Cup, which will see them face the Connecticut Sun for a larger prize of the $500,000 prize pool.

With the way the season is going for the Storm and Stewart, there shouldn't be a surprise if she’s a finalist for the award again next season.

The five-year veteran is currently averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds.