Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart will miss the final two regular season games with foot injury

Storm's Breanna Stewart will miss the final two regular season games with foot injury

With just two regular season games remaining for the Seattle Storm, the team announced it will be without one of its stars for the rest of the regular season.

Seattle will wrap up its road schedule on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Sparks before concluding the regular season next Friday at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Friday, the Storm announced an update on Breanna Stewart, saying that she will miss the final two regular-season games with a left foot injury

STORM INJURY UPDATE:



Breanna Stewart left Tuesday’s game with an injury to her left foot. After being evaluated by the Storm medical staff, she will miss Seattle’s final regular-season games and be re-evaluated prior to the start of the postseason.#TakeCover #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/4odATO0462 — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) September 10, 2021

Stewart left Tuesday's game against the Washington Mystics midway through the third quarter after suffering the injury. Seattle held a 22-point lead when Stewart hobbled towards the bench after the Storm took a timeout for her to be evaluated.

She did not return to the game.

In the team’s press release, it states that Stewart will be re-evaluated prior to the start of the postseason.

Ahead of her injury, Stewart was averaging 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds and was once again looking like a contender to win the MVP after taking home the honor in 2018. She entered Tuesday’s contest tied for second in the league in scoring and third in rebounds per game.