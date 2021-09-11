Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart to miss rest of WNBA regular season with left foot injury

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will miss the remainder of the WNBA regular season the team announced Friday.

The 2020 Finals MVP left Tuesday's 105-71 victory against the Washington Mystics with an injury to her left foot in the third quarter. She will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Aces and next Friday's game against the Phoenix Mercury, before the regular season concludes on Sept. 19.

Stewart will be re-evaluated prior to the start of playoffs which are set to begin on Sept. 23. With a 20-10 record, Seattle is No. 3 in the league and No. 2 in the western conference, clinching a playoff spot.

Averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, Stewart help lead the Storm to their fourth championship last year after missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. She was also named the 2018 season MVP when the team won their third championship.

