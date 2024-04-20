Seattle is storming in with a new state-of-the-art practice facility

Almost one year ago, the Las Vegas Aces unveiled the first-of-its-kind training facility built solely to house a WNBA team. And now, the Seattle Storm have unveiled their new Center for Basketball Performance, the “first dedicated WNBA practice facility designed and built from the ground up.”

“This facility reflects our commitment to providing our athletes an exceptional environment that supports their growth, health, and performance,” said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Storm. “It’s built for women, by women, embodying our dedication to leading the way in professional women’s sports.”

It is a 50,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the team’s dedicated practice facility and headquarters. There are two indoor professional basketball courts, two outdoor 3×3 courts, and an exclusive suite for the team that includes a locker room, a nutrition center and a player lounge. The facility also caters to the physical and mental needs of players with strength and conditioning equipment, health and wellness suites and an aquatics center.

Our new home 💚⛈️ pic.twitter.com/DHjRvHFEFR — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 18, 2024

The new place is niiiiiice 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zaD2aqRUBL — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 19, 2024

Players were able to tour the facility and looked right at home in the new digs. The center is set to open its doors for the start of training camp on April 28.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire