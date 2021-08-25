Seattle Storm and WNBA team up with NBA Top Shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The WNBA announced Wednesday that the league is teaming up with the NBA Top Shot to bring basketball fans the best moments in the league.

Top Shot was first introduced last October operating like trading cards for the NBA, but instead using block-chain technology to create scarcity for digital collections.

With the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace fans can now buy, sell and trade WNBA moments.

The first pack of Seattle Storm and WNBA highlight clips will drop this Friday with the best of the WNBA 2021 season ‘Drop 1.’

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is ready to make history with the league’s NFTs.

Leslie and A’ja Wilson headline the first in-game moments of Top Shot.

And of course, the 2020 WNBA Champions, the Seattle Storm, will have plenty of highlights for fans to choose from as the basketball world can now own a piece of Storm history.

What moments will you add to your collection?

Find out more on the WNBA partnering with Top Shot right here.