Seattle Storm WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Seattle Storm:

Round 1 (No. 9 overall) - Jordan Horston, guard, Tennessee

Round 2 (18, from New York Liberty) - Madi Williams, forward, Oklahoma

Round 2 (21) - Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, forward, South Florida

Round 3 (33) - Jade Loville, guard, Arizona

Seattle Storm's last five top draft picks:

  • 2022 (No. 17 overall): Elissa Cunane, center, North Carolina State

  • 2021 (No. 11 overall): Aaliyah Wilson, guard, Texas A&M

  • 2020 (No. 11 overall): Kitija Laksa, forward, TTT Riga (Latvia)

  • 2019 (No. 12 overall): Ezi Magbegor, center, Australia

  • 2018 (No. 5 overall): Jordin Canada, guard, UCLA

2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks

Eastern Conference: Atlanta Dream | Chicago Sky | Connecticut Sun | Indiana Fever | New York Liberty | Washington Mystics

Western Conference: Dallas Wings | Las Vegas Aces | Los Angeles Sparks | Minnesota Lynx | Phoenix Mercury | Seattle Storm

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 WNBA draft: Seattle Storm round-by-round selections