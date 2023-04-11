Seattle Storm WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Seattle Storm:
Round 1 (No. 9 overall) - Jordan Horston, guard, Tennessee
Round 2 (18, from New York Liberty) - Madi Williams, forward, Oklahoma
Round 2 (21) - Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, forward, South Florida
Round 3 (33) - Jade Loville, guard, Arizona
Seattle Storm's last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 17 overall): Elissa Cunane, center, North Carolina State
2021 (No. 11 overall): Aaliyah Wilson, guard, Texas A&M
2020 (No. 11 overall): Kitija Laksa, forward, TTT Riga (Latvia)
2019 (No. 12 overall): Ezi Magbegor, center, Australia
2018 (No. 5 overall): Jordin Canada, guard, UCLA
