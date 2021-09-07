Seattle Storm are well-represented in the WNBA's list of Top 25 players in league history originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Seattle Storm look to repeat this season after winning the 2020 WNBA Championship in the ‘Wubble’ last year, the Storm are currently sitting in the No 4. spot in the WNBA standings with a 19-10 overall record.

Seattle has three games remaining in the regular season.

It’s been a difficult restart for the veteran team following the Olympic Break, but there is no denying that amount of talent on this year’s roster.

This year as the WNBA celebrates 25 years as a league, the W is also celebrating its talented players throughout the years. To commemorate the anniversary, the league has released “The W25”, the best 25 players in WNBA history.

There’s no surprise that two of the best to play for the Storm that are currently reppin’ green and yellow made the list with Sue Bird as the oldest active player to make the list and Breanna Stewart as the youngest.

PART OF HISTORY



Congratulations to the eight players who have donned a Storm uniform named to the W25!#TakeCover x #CountIt pic.twitter.com/Qy3yqduHp6 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 5, 2021

Joining Bird and Stewart were six other players who at one time in their career played for Seattle -- Swin Cash, Tina Thompson, Sheryl Swoopes, Lauren Jackson, Katie Smith and Yolanda Griffith.

The league started with 72 nominees that were selected based on “on-court performance and ability, leadership, sportsmanship and community service.”

A panel of media members and women's basketball pioneers and advocates then decided on the W25.

This list just once again shows the rich history of the Seattle Storm with a third of the players on this elite list donning a Storm jersey in their careers.

Now basketball fans are able to participate in the WNBA's "Vote for the GOAT" campaign that runs through Sept. 19.

Former Seattle SuperSonics and Portland Trail Blazers wing Detlef Schrempf already got his vote in for Sue Bird.

you know I vote for the legend @S10Bird https://t.co/eXqkShdnyn — Detlef Schrempf (@Dschrempf) September 6, 2021

Have you voted yet? Vote for your all-time favorite WNBA player right here.

Next up for Bird, Stewart and the rest of the current Storm team, they will host the Washington Mystics Tuesday night.