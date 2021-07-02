Seattle Storm waive veteran Candice Dupree originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After forward/center Crystal Langhorne announced her retirement and joined the Seattle Storm’s front office back in February, the defending WNBA champions moved to sign elite veteran Candice Dupree.

Known as one of the best to ever play in the WNBA, her addition seemingly strengthened the already solid Storm roster.

However, after 16 games and a decline in production on the court, Dupree's time with the Storm has come to an end.

On Friday, the Storm announced that the team waived Dupree. The 16-year veteran averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She recently moved into fourth all-time on the WNBA scoring list with 6,822 career points.

The perennial all-star is a legend of the game. Dupree ranks second all-time in games played and has made more 2-point field goals than any other WNBA player in history with 2,779.

Dupree was selected No. 6 overall in the 2006 WNBA draft to the Chicago Sky.

In other Storm roster news, the team announced the signing of forward Cierra Burdick to a 7-day contract on Thursday.

Burdick was originally selected as the 14th overall pick by the Sparks in the 2015 WNBA draft. She has seen playing time in 49 games over the past five seasons with stints in Atlanta, New York, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Minnesota.